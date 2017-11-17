Burglars take goods worth €340k from Venus Williams as she played at US Open

Burglars struck at the home of tennis star Venus Williams stealing $400,000 (€340,000) worth of goods while she was at the US Open.

The criminals targeted her Florida home, according to a Palm Beach Gardens police report which redacted details of what was stolen.

The burglary, first reported by WPEC-TV, is said to have happened between September 1 and 5.

In June, Ms Williams was involved in a traffic accident near her home that killed a passenger in the other car.

The crash remains under investigation. Palm Beach Gardens police did not release information about the accident until the website TMZ reported it three weeks later.

Major Eduardo Guillen said it is not the department's practice to issue news releases about major crimes and fatal traffic accidents, something other departments do routinely.

AP