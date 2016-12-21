€30M grant scheme announced for improved sports facilities

The government announced today that €30m is being made available under the Sports Capital Programme to develop sports infrastructure around the country.

Online applications will be accepted from January 23 to the February 24, 2017. Clubs not previously registered on the Department’s online application system need to do so in advance of this date and the Ministers encouraged clubs to register now. The guide to making an application was also published on the Department’s Sports Capital Programme website today.

Minister for Sport Shane Ross said: “I am delighted that this funding is being made available.

The new €30 million programme provides an opportunity for further improvements and I would urge all organisations with a suitable project to consider making an application”.

The Minister of State, Patrick O’Donovan highlighted some of the changes to the terms of the new programme. “The Programme for Government contains the aim of allocating sports capital grants on an annual basis.

“The upcoming holiday period provides a good opportunity for clubs to get registered on , familiarise themselves with the guide and undertake any other preparatory work in advance of formally submitting their application”.

Clubs who wish to register on the Department’s online system can do so now at [url=www.sportscapitalprogramme.iewww.sportscapitalprogramme.ie. Once registered, all applications must be made on the same website. A guide to making an application and a link to YouTube video instructions is also available on the website.