O'Sullivan says Ding is in 'a great place' as he chases maiden title

Ronnie O'Sullivan is backing close friend Ding Junhui to become world snooker champion after his own hopes were snuffed out by the Chinese superstar.

The sport leans heavily on O'Sullivan, but in the Far East it is Ding who is the headline performer, and it was the 30-year-old who marched on to reach the Betfred World Championship semi-finals.

Thursday sees Ding begin the toughest possible last-four assignment as he tackles world number one Mark Selby - the man who beat him in last year's final.

After losing 13-10 to Ding, O'Sullivan shared in a warm embrace and offered words of encouragement in the arena.

"He just said that I looked a different player, how I looked stronger," Ding said.

"I'm proud to have support from Ronnie. Every year I'm here trying to win the title. This year I have more confidence to come through."

O'Sullivan offered further generous words once his own exit from the tournament had sunk in.

"He's a special lad, a beautiful guy, and I know his family really well so I know he comes from good stock," O'Sullivan said. "He's all good, Ding. He wants to win this title so bad."

O'Sullivan related the match to their famous Masters final in 2007, when a crestfallen and well-beaten Ding was left in tears after struggling with the rowdy crowd.

"It's a decade on, he's in a great place," O'Sullivan said. "I just wish him all the best."

Selby was so dominant against Marco Fu that he won their quarter-final with a session to spare, his 13-3 win featuring a 143 break that surprisingly lasted only a matter of hours as the highest of the tournament.

It was bettered by O'Sullivan, who made a magical 146 against Ding and later denied he deliberately spurned the chance of a 147 maximum.

By taking pink from the 13th red when a perfect 147 had looked a formality, O'Sullivan sparked debate over whether he was making a protest against the prize-money on offer - just £15,000 this year compared to the £165,000 he racked up for his 1997 five-minute maximum.

Of the £15,000, O'Sullivan still currently stands to collect £10,000 for the highest break but the £5,000 maximum break incentive has been questioned, with seven-time champion Stephen Hendry among those who has indicated it should be much higher.

O'Sullivan declined a 147 in similar circumstances at last year's Welsh Open.

This time O'Sullivan said: "I was playing for the black but I just didn't get on it."

Selby and Ding begin their four-session, best-of-33-frame semi-final on Thursday afternoon, with John Higgins and Barry Hawkins getting under way in the evening.

As for O'Sullivan, the chance of a sixth world title slipped by, and he could be joined on five wins by Higgins come Monday night.

There was no familiar threat of retirement nor any sense of disenchantment from O'Sullivan, who vowed to be back on tour next season.

"All the stuff that comes with snooker is a bonus - the real love is just getting the cue out of your case," he said. "If you could play it as well as me, you'd love it as well."