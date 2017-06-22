Oscar handed eight-match ban for role in Chinese Super League brawl

Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar has been banned for eight games after sparking a mass brawl between his Shanghai SIPG team-mates and their Guangzhou R&F counterparts.

The Brazil international has also been fined 40,000 Yuan (€5,256) as a result of the incident in Sunday's 1-1 Chinese Super League draw between the sides.

#Oscar has been banned for 8 games for kicking the ball at 2 players. He'll earn roughly £3m in wages in that time. pic.twitter.com/t57sUoLCPS — Distance Covered (@DistanceCovered) June 22, 2017

A Chinese Football Association statement said: "According to the Chinese Football Association disciplinary guidelines, Oscar has been given a ban of eight games in the 2017 Super League and fined 40,000 Yuan."

The punishment comes after disciplinary chiefs reviewed the incident in which Oscar kicked the ball at two opponents, according to the statement, prompting "large-scale gatherings and conflicts" and having "a very bad impact" on the Chinese game.

The 25-year-old, thought to be one of the highest-paid players in world football since his move, will not be eligible to play for his club in the league until August 13 as a result of his suspension.

Oscar, who joined Chelsea in a £19.35m switch from Internacional in July 2012, left for China in a £60m move in January.