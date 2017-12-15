O’Mahony to stay with IRFU and Munster

Peter O’Mahony will remain in Ireland as he signs a three-year contract with IRFU and Munster.

After weeks of speculation about his future with the province, it has been confirmed that O’Mahony has signed a contract that will see him stay until at least 2021.

This means that he will be available for selection for Ireland for the 2020 Rugby World Cup.

"I am absolutely delighted to commit my future to Munster and Ireland for the next three years," the Munster captain said.

"I’m very proud of where I am from and I am really excited about what we are building down in Munster right now.

"Playing for my country is something I dreamed of growing up as a boy, so I cherish each occasion I am lucky enough to take to the field in an Irish jersey.

"I look forward to building on what has been achieved to date with the rest of the Irish squad and management team."

O'Mahony has been Munster captain since 2013 and captained Ireland on the 2013 Summer Tour of North America.

This summer, he led the British and Irish Lions against New Zealand in the first Test of the series.

O'Mahony has made 98 appearances for Munster and scored 12 tries since his senior debut against Ulster in January 2010.

He made his Ireland debut in the 42-10 win over Italy in the 2012 6 Nations Championships.

He has won 42 caps for Ireland.

IRFU Performance Director, David Nucifora commented: “Peter has had to travel a tough road since the 2015 Rugby World Cup where a serious injury kept him out of action for a prolonged period.

"He has returned to form for both Munster and Ireland and as captain of Munster is a key leader within their environment.”