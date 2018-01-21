O’Byrne Cup final and other GAA fixtures postponed due to weather

Update 10am: The Bord Na Mona O'Byrne Cup final between Meath and Westmeath has been called off.

The match was due to be part of a double-header at O'Moore Park  but will now be played on the weekend of  February 17-18.

Earlier: Rivals Meath and Westmeath meet in the final of the Bord na Mona O’Byrne Cup this afternoon.

Throw-in for the final is at 4pm.

In the FBD Insurance League Sligo face Mayo and Galway meet Roscommon at 2pm.

At the same time London side Fulham Irish take on Galway champions Corofin in their rescheduled All-Ireland senior club football quarter-final in Ruislip.

