O’Byrne Cup final and other GAA fixtures postponed due to weather

Update 10am: The Bord Na Mona O'Byrne Cup final between Meath and Westmeath has been called off.

The match was due to be part of a double-header at O'Moore Park but will now be played on the weekend of February 17-18.

The @gaaleinster @BordnaMona Kehoe Cup Final @OfficialLDGAA v @wicklowgaa has been postponed due to the inclement weather — The GAA (@officialgaa) January 21, 2018

#GAA news: @gaaleinster Bord Na Mona O'Byrne Cup Final and @AIB_GAA Junior and Intermediate Club Championship matches postponedhttps://t.co/yrmK2Bd2rY — The GAA (@officialgaa) January 21, 2018

Earlier: Rivals Meath and Westmeath meet in the final of the Bord na Mona O’Byrne Cup this afternoon.

Throw-in for the final is at 4pm.

In the FBD Insurance League Sligo face Mayo and Galway meet Roscommon at 2pm.

At the same time London side Fulham Irish take on Galway champions Corofin in their rescheduled All-Ireland senior club football quarter-final in Ruislip.

