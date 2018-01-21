O’Byrne Cup final and FBD Insurance League action pick of GAA action later today
Rivals Meath and Westmeath meet in the final of the Bord na Mona O’Byrne Cup this afternoon.
Throw-in for the final is at 4pm.
In the FBD Insurance League Sligo face Mayo and Galway meet Roscommon at 2pm.
At the same time London side Fulham Irish take on Galway champions Corofin in their rescheduled All-Ireland senior club football quarter-final in Ruislip.
- Digital desk
