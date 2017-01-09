Organisers aim for ‘best ever’ Women's Rugby World Cup as tickets go on sale

The schedule for the Women's Rugby World Cup pool stage matches is confirmed and tickets are now on sale - with Ireland getting their challenge underway on the opening day in UCD against Australia.

Games will take place across two pitches in University College Dublin - the UCD Bowl and Billings Park - on August 9, 13 and 17.

Defending champions England will get the tournament underway at the UCD Bowl at 2pm on Wednesday, August 9 when they meet Pool B rivals Spain before New Zealand take on Wales in the opening game of Pool A at 2:45pm in Billings Park.

Hosts Ireland get Pool C underway when they welcome Australia to the UCD Bowl at 7pm and the first day of competition will come to a close when France take on Japan at Billings Park at 7.45pm.

Day tickets for each of the three pool days start at €5 for schoolchildren and €10 for adults, per day, for Billings Park, while day tickets for the UCD Bowl start at just €10 for schoolkids and €15 for adults, per day.

Family tickets (two adults and two children) start from just €25 for Billings Park and €40 for the UCD Bowl, per day.

"With just seven months to go until the first games in UCD, Women's Rugby World Cup 2017 takes another important step forward with the pool schedules confirmed and all tickets on sale,” said Fiona Coghlan, Women's Rugby World Cup 2017 Ambassador.

"Having played in and experienced the Women's Rugby World Cup, I know that these are great sporting events and have no doubt that the 2017 tournament in Ireland will be the Women's Rugby World Cup.”

The semi-finals will take place in Kingspan Stadium on Tuesday, August 22 with the final scheduled for Saturday, August 26 in the home of Ulster Rugby.

Ranking play-off games will take place in Queen's University over the same dates. Ireland's knockout matches will take place at Kingspan Stadium regardless of their ranking position.