Opponents afraid to 'step up' and take me on, says Katie Taylor

Katie Taylor says her opponents are "running scared" ahead of her American debut.

The Bray fighter takes on American Jasmine Clarkson this evening, who was only confirmed as Taylor’s opponent earlier this week.

The bout is on the on the undercard of Mikey Garcia’s light-welterweight showdown against Adrien Broner at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Katie Taylor tipped the scales at 134.6 pounds today. Her Texan opponent, with a record of 4 wins and 8 defeats, was a pound lighter at 133.6 ahead of their scheduled 8-round contest.

The bout will be broadcast by Sky Sports in the early hours of Sunday morning with repeat showings on Sunday morning and Sunday evening.

"It’s been a frustrating few weeks just trying to get an opponent nailed down," said Taylor.

"It’s not the opponent I really wanted for this weekend.

"We wanted someone who’s going to challenge me and someone with a good winning record, but unfortunately no-one stepped up to the plate and the fight was offered to bigger names but they wouldn’t take it, so there’s nothing I can do about that really.

"This girl is the only one who would take the fight and she is to be respected because of that.

What can I do if no-one else takes it? These girls need to step up to the plate and you’d think they’d be raring to go for a big fight and a big opportunity."

"If you turn down those opportunities and those fights, you shouldn’t really call yourself a professional boxer because what are they in the sport for?

"I assume everyone has the same mindset and that they want to box the best and box on these big shows, but unfortunately that’s not the case.

"I’m not interested in padded records, I just want to box the best and I’m ready to box whoever steps in front of me."