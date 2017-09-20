Only one top six Premier League side has NO players in the Fifa Fifpro World XI shortlist

Fifpro’s annual World XI shortlist has been revealed, and one team’s players in particular are absent from a Premier League perspective.

The World XI is decided by votes from around 25,000 footballers from 75 countries.

However, of last season’s PL top six, one side is lacking representatives for this award, and it comes as something of a surprise.

2016/17 champions Chelsea have three players on the list: N’Golo Kante, Eden Hazard and David Luiz.

Meanwhile, Manchester United boast six players: Romelu Lukaku, David de Gea, Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Antonio Valencia.

Just the two for Arsenal, but two more than zero – Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are considered two of the best in the world.

Meanwhile, Harry Kane takes his place among the most talented strikers in the world…

… and Philippe Coutinho represents Liverpool on the shortlist.

A total of 12 Premier League players in total… but where are Manchester City?

City finished third in the league last season, but failed to win a trophy.

Even so, do the likes of Gabriel Jesus or Kevin De Bruyne not deserve a place on the shortlist?

How about Sergio Aguero? Or the brilliant David Silva?

The final team will be announced on October 23 – and while it’s unlikely Premier League teams will dominate, with no Premier League representation in the 2016 team at all, there will certainly be no Manchester City footballers in the 2017 team.