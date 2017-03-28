Only 12% of club players agree with Super 8 championship format

Just 12% of club players are in favour of the Super 8 football championship format which was green-lighted at GAA Congress last month, writes Stephen Barry.

The Club Players Association (CPA) revealed that only 603 of the 4,983 club players surveyed in the past week backed the decision, with 60% (2,996) against its introduction. 28% (1,384) of players were unsure whether it’d be a good or bad thing.

The CPA had asked the GAA to delay the decision to facilitate consultation with club players, who it’s feared will suffer from a lack of regular fixtures throughout the summer period. However, the motion was passed by a 76% majority of delegates.

The CPA had registered close to 25,000 members in the two months after their launch in January, although a vote for the GAA to recognise the body was withdrawn after some debate at Congress.

The survey also further clarified the priorities of the CPA, with players asked to give three improvements they’d like to see implemented.

71.8% (3,577) said they wanted to see “an unchangeable and predictable fixtures schedule” introduced, while 45.6% (2,271) called for “regular games during the summer”.

“A defined holiday period” was a top-three demand for 40.9% (2,039) of members and, on a similar topic, 38.3% (1,909) called for “a calendar year fixture list” to be implemented.

More than 20% also called for “regular and meaningful games”, “a defined closed season”, “more availability of county players” and “less training, more games”, in that order of priority.

Committee members of the Clup Players Association.

These requests confirm the CPA’s core message to “Fix The Fixtures”.

More to follow…