O'Neill includes Conor Hourihane and John Egan in 39-man squad for Wales and Iceland games

Martin O'Neill has named his provisional squad for Ireland's March fixtures at the Aviva Stadium.

Brentford defender John Egan and Reading midfielder Liam Kelly recieve their first senior call-ups, while Newcastle United goalkeeper Rob Elliot returns to the squad for the first time in a year since being injured against Slovakia.

Also selected after many calls for his inclusion is Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane.

Shane Duffy and Stephen Quinn miss out due to injury but Robbie Brady has been included, despite being suspended for the game against Wales.

Preston new-boys and former League of Ireland stars Daryl Horgan and Andy Boyle are also included alongside team-mate Aiden McGeady. The trio have recently turned in fine performances in the Championship.

Ireland are currently top of Group D in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers and they will be looking to pick up points against the Welsh, who are still in the hunt for qualification in third.

Ireland play Wales on March 24 and welcome Iceland on March 28.

Republic of Ireland Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Colin Doyle (Bradford City), Rob Elliot (Newcastle United), Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie, Richard Keogh, Alex Pearce (Derby County), Paul McShane (Reading), Andy Boyle (Preston North End), John O'Shea (Sunderland), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), John Egan (Brentford), Stephen Ward (Burnley), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady, Daryl Horgan (Preston North End), Glenn Whelan (Stoke City), James McCarthy (Everton), Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady (Burnley), David Meyler (Hull City), Liam Kelly (Reading), Darron Gibson (Sunderland), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Stephen Gleeson (Birmingham City), Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City), Anthony Pilkington (Cardiff City), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), Jonathan Hayes (Aberdeen), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion)

Forwards: Kevin Doyle (Colorado Rapids), Shane Long (Southampton), David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town), Daryl Murphy (Newcastle United), Adam Rooney (Aberdeen), Jonathan Walters (Stoke City)