O'Neil insists Ireland need to score in play-off second leg

Martin O'Neil insists the Republic of Ireland must score in tomorrow's World Cup play-off second leg against Denmark at the Aviva Stadium.

The squad return to training at Abbotstown today, with the tie evenly poised at nil-all following Saturday's draw in Copenhagen.

The Irish boss is set to have a fully fit squad to choose from and David Meyler will be back following suspension.

Brighton defender Shane Duffy says Ireland will be a different team playing at home and is hoping for another night to remember.

"We've gotta create more, and create those moments again," he said.

"We've got another chance on Tuesday to win the game and I hope it is another one of those moments everyone talks about again," he added.