One of Ireland's top boxing coaches quits IABA role
One of Ireland's top boxing coaches has quit his role at the Irish Amateur Boxing Association this evening.
Eddie Bolger has resigned as high-performance coach to become the new head coach of Germany.
The Wexford native worked Joe Ward's corner for two European Championship wins and his run to the World Championships final in 2015.
Bolger previously assisted head coaches Billy Walsh and Zaur Antia.
