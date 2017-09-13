Once again Michy Batshuayi is far from pleased with his Fifa rating

Footballers and their Fifa ratings are big news around the time of the game’s yearly release, and it looks as though EA Sports has managed to annoy Michy Batshuayi two years running.

This time last year, the Belgian striker took against his 81 rating – with his passing rating (59) of particular annoyance to the 23-year-old.

Things got pretty heated.

*downloading PES* — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) September 14, 2016

But with a first season at Chelsea under his belt, and having scored the winning goal to seal the 2016/17 title for the Blues, perhaps Batshuayi might have earned a slightly higher rating?

An 82 or 83? Err… not exactly.

The striker has in fact dropped a point overall – just look at that face.

Batshuayi’s pace has gone down by four points and his dribbling by two, while his physicality has gone up by one point. Oh, and his passing stats are still just as dire.

A fair rating? He managed a brace in Chelsea’s opening Champions League group game this week.

Michy Batshuayi has now scored goals for Chelsea in:



✅ Champions League

✅ Premier League

✅ FA Cup

✅ EFL Cup



Man for every occasion pic.twitter.com/IqLQg6gEDw — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) September 12, 2017

Maybe next year, Michy.