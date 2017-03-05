Olympian Annalise Murphy to lead Dublin St. Patrick’s Day parade

Irish sailor and Olympic silver medallist Annalise Murphy has been selected by St. Patrick’s Festival to lead this year’s Festival Parade through the streets of the capital on March 17.

After a heartbreaking fourth place finish in London 2012, Annalise fought back to become European Champion in 2013 and then won an Olympic silver medal in Rio last summer.

Annalise Murphy will join the illustrious ranks of previous Grand Marshals such as Joanne O’Riordan, Brendan O’Carroll, Katie Taylor, Packie Bonner and Johnny Giles to name but a few.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Brendan Carr said, “I would like to congratulate Annalise on the honour of being selected as the 2017 Grand Marshal. She is a fantastic ambassador for Irish sport and she brought joy to the country as we watched her claim the silver medal following an intense medal race in Rio.”

“I am really honoured and thrilled to be this year’s Grand Marshal,” Annalise said. “I am always extremely proud to represent Ireland but that is normally out on the water, so this will be a completely different experience for me.

“The Parade is always a great day and I’m really looking forward to being a part of it."