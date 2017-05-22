Olivier Giroud's scorpion kick has missed out on yet another award

Fans of Olivier Giroud’s scorpion kick against Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day 2017 have been left a little disappointed after the Arsenal forward’s goal was left off the Premier League’s goal of the season shortlist.

That’s because the PL’s list of nominees is simply comprised of goal-of-the-month winners, and Giroud was beaten in January by Andy Carroll’s thunderous bicycle kick.

The list of contenders includes Jordan Henderson v Chelsea, Andy Carroll v Crystal Palace and two from Chelsea’s Pedro.

Giroud’s goal finished second to Emre Can’s bicycle kick v Watford in Match of the Day’s season award – a tough 24 hours for a goal of such beauty.

Emre Can is the winner of the Goal of the Season 👏



You voted for Can, Giroud & Carroll as the top 3.



Our MOTD pundits plumped for Can! pic.twitter.com/NjMgnTiQFg — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 21, 2017

Naturally a few social media users questioned the decision.

@premierleague @carling Giroud? Know he didn't win your gotm, but neither did Carroll on @BBCMOTD and still made their list. — emma iannarilli (@fashion_mommyWM) May 22, 2017

The goal had a bit of everything – passing, moving, a back-heeled goal and even a rebound off the crossbar into the roof of the net.

However, not everyone was keen for Giroud’s goal to be included, instead focusing on the nominations.

Only one goal can win, but Pedro’s double nomination certainly increases his chances.