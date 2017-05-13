Olivier Giroud's goals may have caused some red faces for disparaging Arsenal fans

Olivier Giroud has given the footballing world a lesson in answering your critics.

If you were having a quick look at Twitter at about 10 past six on Saturday evening you might have spotted Olivier Giroud trending – and not for a very nice reason. In fact, it was largely Arsenal fans talking down their 30-year-old striker, who started in their trip to Stoke City’s bet365 stadium.

Giroud has offered nothing at all in this half. I suspect had we not played twice this week, he would again be on the bench. — 1886 (@1886_blog) May 13, 2017

In modern football, Giroud is no good — Tony Gooner (@a4af0a9d76184e4) May 13, 2017

I don't care about your stats bla bla bla. Olivier Giroud is THE worst striker I have ever seen — Gunner (@JamesAlberts16) May 13, 2017

Just a couple of minutes after this trend began however, Giroud began to attract even more attention on Twitter – after he scored in the 42nd minute from Hector Bellerin’s cross.

(Nick Potts/PA)

Animosity towards the striker from his Arsenal fans, quite quickly became cheers…

Tap ins are underrated, you need great movement and positioning to get there. Class from Giroud. — Olly (@Giroudesquee) May 13, 2017

It’s fair to say there were one or two few red faces from the Arsenal fans though.

When Giroud gives Arsenal a deserved lead but you remember you were abusing him a few seconds ago 😂😂. pic.twitter.com/6rbJbxMSS4 — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) May 13, 2017

And some think it was the aggression towards the Frenchman which inspired him to score…

My timeline belittled Giroud enough for him to score. — Mary Jo NY (@BipolarArsenal) May 13, 2017

He didn’t look like he had his phone out there with him on the field so he probably didn’t see the tweets of course – but Giroud certainly answered his critics.

The goal is Giroud’s 11th of the season despite limited game time – and this is the fifth season in a row that he has scored double figures in the league for the Gunners.

1 - Olivier Giroud's goal is the first time Arsenal have opened the scoring in a Premier League game at Stoke. Rule. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 13, 2017

Despite his goal though, not every Arsenal fan is convinced Giroud still has a future with the club.

Giroud scoring a tap in doesn't mean he's playing well. Alexis and Özil been frustrated with his slow effort. — Arsenal FC (@FFArsenal) May 13, 2017

Yes Giroud scored but any average striker does. What we need now is him to start winning battles. A goal doesn't mean he's played well. — Fenton AFC (@TheLankyGooner) May 13, 2017

Can’t please them all.

Update: Giroud ended the game with a double as Arsenal ran out 4-1 winners over Stoke.