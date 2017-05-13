Olivier Giroud's goals may have caused some red faces for disparaging Arsenal fans

Olivier Giroud has given the footballing world a lesson in answering your critics.

If you were having a quick look at Twitter at about 10 past six on Saturday evening you might have spotted Olivier Giroud trending – and not for a very nice reason. In fact, it was largely Arsenal fans talking down their 30-year-old striker, who started in their trip to Stoke City’s bet365 stadium.

Just a couple of minutes after this trend began however, Giroud began to attract even more attention on Twitter – after he scored in the 42nd minute from Hector Bellerin’s cross.

Giroud scores
(Nick Potts/PA)

Animosity towards the striker from his Arsenal fans, quite quickly became cheers…

It’s fair to say there were one or two few red faces from the Arsenal fans though.

And some think it was the aggression towards the Frenchman which inspired him to score…

He didn’t look like he had his phone out there with him on the field so he probably didn’t see the tweets of course – but Giroud certainly answered his critics.

The goal is Giroud’s 11th of the season despite limited game time – and this is the fifth season in a row that he has scored double figures in the league for the Gunners.

Despite his goal though, not every Arsenal fan is convinced Giroud still has a future with the club.

Can’t please them all.

Update: Giroud ended the game with a double as Arsenal ran out 4-1 winners over Stoke.
