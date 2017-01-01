Olivier Giroud scored the goal of 2017 on New Year's Day and Twitter completely lost it

With just the two Premier League games on New Year’s Day 2017, it didn’t feel like something special was in the air until Olivier Giroud unleashed one of the most outrageous goals in Premier League history on Crystal Palace.

That might sound like an exaggeration, especially coming from a club’s own social media team.

THAT IS ABSOLUTELY MAGNIFICENT - SIMPLY WORLD CLASS!#AFCvCPFC 1-0 (17) pic.twitter.com/arLDUXeTMA — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 1, 2017

But if you haven’t had the pleasure of seeing this fine goal yet, maybe have a look at some of the reaction to it from those who saw it happen.

Robbie Savage couldn’t believe his eyes.

Oh no no no no !! What a goal !! Giroud goal of the season — Robbie Savage (@RobbieSavage8) January 1, 2017

It was undoubtedly worthy of a standing ovation.

Olivier Giroud just scored one of the all-time great Premier League goals. Everyone is on their feet. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) January 1, 2017

Will there be a better goal in the next 12 months…

Arsenal just scored the goal of 2017. — Danny Baker (@prodnose) January 1, 2017

Giroud, goal of the year.

So far. — Philippe Auclair (@PhilippeAuclair) January 1, 2017

… or indeed EVER?

BEST GOAL EVER SCORED. BLIMEY. — Felix Keith (@felixkeith) January 1, 2017

Henrikh Mkhitaryan might have thought his own scorpion kick goal would stay top of the charts for a little longer at least.

Anything you can do I can do ̶b̶e̶t̶t̶e̶r̶ onside.



—Olivier Giroud pic.twitter.com/yvrjlLmHI8 — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) January 1, 2017

Here’s a play-by-play.

Wow. One of the goals of the season in build-up/execution. Bellerin to Giroud to Xhaka to Iwobi to Sanchez for Giroud’s flicked finish #afc — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) January 1, 2017

It was easy to forget that Giroud had missed an absolute sitter just moments earlier.

From the ridiculous to the sublime #giroud — Manish Bhasin (@_manishbhasin) January 1, 2017

And last but not least, the crossbar finish was the icing on this very tasty cake.

Any goal is enhanced tenfold off the underside of the bar. — Peter Hall (@PeteHall86) January 1, 2017

Giroud will dine out on that goal for a while.