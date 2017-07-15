Olivier Giroud on form in Australia as Arsenal fans get nervous about his future

Uncertainty about Olivier Giroud’s future at Arsenal dampened the air on Saturday as boss Arsene Wenger refused to definitively place him at the club next season.

Thank you all very much for making #ArsenalinSydney so special for us 🔴



We're lucky to have such brilliant support all over the world 👊 pic.twitter.com/sDIrkWKO06 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 15, 2017

Rumours that the north London side’s fifth top goalscorer was being eyed by Borussia Dortmund surfaced as Giroud helped teammates to a 3-1 win against Western Sydney Wanderers on the final match of their Australian tour.

Giroud in action against Sunderland in May 2017 (John Walton/PA)

Giroud was one of three players, alongside Aaron Ramsey and Mohamed Elneny, who sealed victory against the New South Wales team, with a stunning shot off a Nacho Monreal assist.

But in the post-match press conference, Wenger remained coy about whether or not Giroud would stay at the club in the foreseeable future.

I unapologetically want Giroud to stay. Big man, big character, very useful player. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) July 14, 2017

He said: “There is a lot of speculation, I have many times said that I have a huge respect for Olivier Giroud for the man he is and the way he loves our club.

“Even with all the speculation, he is focused and does his job. I always said (that I expect him to stay), I was always consistent with that.”

Everyone should have a lot of respect for Giroud, He has done a lot for us and I think he should stay a gooner. We need to give him more — jacob._hindle (@hindle_jacob) July 15, 2017

I hope Giroud stay at Arsenal because Arsenal need two top strikers for PL, EL, CC and FA Cup 1/2 — Craig (@DeafGooner) July 15, 2017

Supporters soon took to social media to express their angst at the lack of clarity, with some urging the club not to forget how effective he can be under pressure.

Seems Giroud to Dortmund might be happening.... This is when Arsenal fans would realise how valuable the French poacher was to the team — The Son of GOD (@blueprintsammy) July 15, 2017

Arsenal’s next match will be against Bayern Munich at Shanghai Stadium on Wednesday July 19.