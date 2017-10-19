O'Gara handed fine and 10-week touchline suspension

Ronan O'Gara has been handed a 10-week suspension for criticising match officials.

The Racing 92 defence coach was unhappy with calls made against his team during their defeat to La Rochelle earlier this month.

He will not be allowed pitch side until December 31, but the ban only applies to the Top 14.

The former Ireland international was also slapped with a €15.000 fine.

It will not affect O'Gara's return to Thomond Park on Saturday, when Racing take on Munster in the Champions Cup.