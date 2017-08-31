Offaly forward Niall McNamee 'calls it a day' on inter-county football career

Offaly forward Niall McNamee has announced his retirement from GAA writing "the time has now come to step away" on Instagram, writes Ciara Phelan.

The Rhode clubman made his debut with Offaly back in 2003 just before he sat his Leaving Cert.

The 31-year-old has previously spoken out about his gambling addiction and how he lost €8,000 in just one day.

In a series of blogs, he wrote about his journey and how he has since turned his life around.

Announcing his retirement on the social media site, McNamee said it only seemed like yesterday that he made his debut and it has been a huge honour for him to represent and captain the Offaly senior football team.

He said he felt extremely lucky that he got the opportunity to fulfil a lot of his childhood dreams and with a "truly heavy heart" he was calling it a day.

He also thanked his team mates and managers throughout the years and thanked his family for supporting him through "the good days and not so good days."

"I want to say a huge thank you to all of my team mates that I've been lucky to take the field with down through the years. Thank you to all the managers who showed faith in me," he wrote.

"A massive thank you to all the faithful supporters for your support throughout the years both on and off the field.

"Finally a big thank you to my parents, brothers and sister and my girlfriend for always being there in the good days and the not so good days. I couldn't have done it without you all."

Finishing off his news, McNamee said he hoped the glory days would return to Offaly and that he was looking forward to supporting the team in the future.