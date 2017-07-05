Offaly and Derry footballers both looking for new managers

Offaly and Derry are both on the lookout for a new bosses after Pat Flanagan left the Midlanders and Damien Barton departed the Oak-leaf County.

The #GAA managerial merry-go-round is already in full swing as Damian Barton leaves Derry and Pat Flanagan is axed in Offaly #GAA — Jackie Cahill (@cahilljackie) July 4, 2017

Offaly announced on their website that Pat Flanagan and his team would not be re-appointed as the senior football management.

The statement added that:

Chairman Tommy Byrne thanked Pat and his team for their contribution to Offaly football over the past three years, but said the committee felt it was time for a fresh approach.

Offaly went down 1-17 to 0-16 against Cavan in the Championship qualifiers.

Meanwhile, the Derry county board released a statement last night revealing Damien Barton's time as bainisteoir is over.

The board thanked Barton and said they are now taking nominations for a new manager.

In September 2015, Damian Barton was ratified by Coiste Chontae Dhoire as Derry senior football manager for an agreed period of two years. We would like to sincerely thank Damian, his management and backroom teams, and all the players who have represented their county during this period. Nominations for the position of Derry senior football manager will be sought from our clubs in the coming weeks.

Derry were defeated by Mayo last weekend, losing in the Round 2A qualifier by 2-21 to 1-13.