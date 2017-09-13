O'Donovan brothers won't compete together at World Championships as injury rules out Gary

Gary and Paul O'Donovan won't be competing together at this month's World Rowing Championships after Gary was forced to withdraw from the event, writes Stephen Barry.

The older brother's preparations have been compromised by a viral infection, which will split the lightweight double scullers.

Paul will instead defend his lightweight single sculls title, which he won after the pair's Olympic silver medal last year.

Gary will travel to the championships as a reserve.

Nine rowers are selected in the Irish team to compete in Sarasota, Florida; a venue which avoided the worst of Hurricane Irma.

The championships run from September 24 to October 1 and the Irish team is as follows:

Men:

LM1x: Paul O’ Donovan (Skibbereen RC)

LM2-: Mark O’ Donovan (Skibbereen RC)/ Shane O’ Driscoll (Skibbereen RC)

M2-: Patrick Boomer (Belfast RC)/ Fionnan McQuillan-Tolan (NUIG BC)

Women:

W1x: Sanita Puspure (Old Collegians BC)

LW1x: Denise Walsh (Skibbereen RC)

W2-: Aileen Crowley (UCD BC)/ Aifric Keogh (UCC RC)

Coaches: Dominic Casey, Sean Casey

Team Manager: Susan Dunlea