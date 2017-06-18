O'Donovan brothers take silver at World Cup regatta in Poland

Cork brothers Gary and Paul O'Donovan have won silver at the World Cup regatta in Poland.

The Skibbereen duo came from last place in the opening 500 metres to take second, but their trademark finish wasn't enough to catch their French rivals.

Pierre Hoin and Jeremie Azou won gold in a time of 6.12:400.

They were under three seconds clear of the Irish team at 6.15:330 holding off the Polish boat.

Elsewhere, Sanita Puspure won the women's single scull B final, beating the United States.