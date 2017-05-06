O'Donovan brothers progress to final in World Cup Regatta

Gary and Paul O'Donovan are through to the A final of the lightweight men's double sculls at the World Cup Regatta in Belgrade.

The Olympic silver medallists sealed victory in their semi-final this afternoon.

Did you miss any of today's semifinals? Catch up with our race report here: https://t.co/R3EsZCrS6a pic.twitter.com/0mTxVarWW5 — World Rowing (@WorldRowing) May 6, 2017

They came in first ahead of Dutch duo Bart Lukkes and Jort van Gennep and Spanish pair, Patricio Rojas Aznar and Jesus Gonzalez Alvarez.

Joining the LM2x final are NED, ESP and the IRL O’Donovan brothers! #WRCBelgrade — World Rowing (@WorldRowing) May 6, 2017

Mark O'Donovan and Shane O'Driscoll will also be in action tomorrow in the final of the lightweight men's pair which includes teams from Russia, Great Britain and Hungary.

Denise Walsh will represent Ireland tomorrow in the A final of the lightweight women's single sculls after she won her heat on Friday morning.

Sanita Puspure will compete in the A final of the women's single sculls tomorrow afternoon.

She finished third in her heat, but second in the repechage to qualify for the final.