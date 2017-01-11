O'Byrne Cup round-up: Kildare win by 35 points, young Dubs lose and the six other results
A youthful Dublin side have lost their second O'Byrne Cup group match, going down 2-9 to 1-10 to UCD.
Kildare made it two wins from two with a 4-24 to 0-1 thrashing of IT Carlow at Hawkfield.
Round 2
Kildare 4-24
IT Carlow 0-01
Full Time
Longford picked up a first win by seeing Offaly off on a scoreline of 2-11 to 0-9.
It's two wins from two games for an experimental Meath side who beat DIT 2-15 to 0-10 in Ashbourne.
Meath GAA 2-15 DIT 0-10
Dunboyne's Donal Lenihan and Ratoath Gaa Bobby O'Brien with the goals.
Laois were too strong for Wicklow in Greystones, winning on a scoreline of 2-17 to 1-8.
Louth beat Maynooth University 1-13 to 1-8 at Darver.
Louth 1-13 Maynooth 1-8 pic.twitter.com/OHylNpTx08
Meanwhile Westmeath got the better an entertaining encounter at Netwatch Cullen Park, beating Carlow 2-15 to 1-15.
Carlow 1-15 Westmeath 2-15
Carlow come up just short
And finally in Enniscorthy, Wexford overcame DCU by two points, 2-6 to 0-10.
