O'Byrne Cup round-up: Kildare win by 35 points, young Dubs lose and the six other results

A youthful Dublin side have lost their second O'Byrne Cup group match, going down 2-9 to 1-10 to UCD.

Ryan Deegan of Dublin in action against UCD's (from left) Seán Mullooly, Niall McInerney and Peter Healy at Parnell Park. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Kildare made it two wins from two with a 4-24 to 0-1 thrashing of IT Carlow at Hawkfield.

Longford picked up a first win by seeing Offaly off on a scoreline of 2-11 to 0-9.

It's two wins from two games for an experimental Meath side who beat DIT 2-15 to 0-10 in Ashbourne.

Laois were too strong for Wicklow in Greystones, winning on a scoreline of 2-17 to 1-8.

Louth beat Maynooth University 1-13 to 1-8 at Darver.

Meanwhile Westmeath got the better an entertaining encounter at Netwatch Cullen Park, beating Carlow 2-15 to 1-15.

And finally in Enniscorthy, Wexford overcame DCU by two points, 2-6 to 0-10.
KEYWORDS: o'byrne cup, gaa, football

 

