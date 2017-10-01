Obama, Biden and Prince Harry united to cheer on athletes at the Invictus Games and it was totally awesome

Barack Obama and Joe Biden surprised athletes on the penultimate day of the Invictus Games in Toronto, joining Prince Harry to enjoy a game of wheelchair basketball.

Joe Biden, his wife Jill, Barack Obama and Prince Harry sat in the front row of the match between the USA and France, causing much excitement among the spectators.

It looks like they were really enjoying each other’s company, with big smiles all round. Obama could be heard chanting “USA! USA!”.

(Danny Lawson/PA)

This isn’t the first time Harry, who helped to create the games for ex-servicemen, has enjoyed the company of the Obamas.

Last year, Obama and his wife Michelle made a series of videos promoting the Invictus Games – which played on a friendly rivalry between the UK and the USA.

Unfortunately for you @FLOTUS and @POTUS I wasn't alone when you sent me that video 😉 - H.https://t.co/sjfSQvkzb6 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 29, 2016

Harry roped in the Queen for his response to the videos, even miming a “mic drop”.

Proud to cheer on Team USA at the Invictus Games today with my friend Joe. You represent the best of our country. pic.twitter.com/WBzcltmgqj — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 30, 2017

The bromance also continued between the 44th president of the United States and his former vice president, with Obama tweeting “proud to cheer on Team USA at the Invictus Games today with my friend Joe”.

The Bidens caught up with @BarackObama and Prince Harry before cheering on Team USA today at @InvictusToronto. pic.twitter.com/Z2tLHHgqE2 — Biden Foundation (@bidenfoundation) September 29, 2017

The presence of their former leaders had the desired effect on the US team, who beat France 28 – 6.