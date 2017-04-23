Not to be for Leinster as Clermont progress to Champions Cup final

Clermont 27 Leinster 22



Leinster exited the European Rugby Champions Cup with a 27-22 semi-final loss to Clermont Auvergne in Lyon this afternoon - but the Irish province went down fighting.

Key moment: Dan Leavy had apparently put Leinster ahead 17-15 close to the hour after a brilliant team move, only for the score to be cancelled for an infringement at the ruck by the try-scorer. Even worse was it allowed Morgan Parra to kick Clermont 18-12 ahead.

Talking point: Leinster will regret a first quarter in which their sloppiness fed a 15-0 deficit but the character and class shown in reawakening their chances, particularly after the break, confirms the fact that they are closing in on their very best days again.

Key man: For Leinster, Rhys Ruddock was incredible. His carrying, even through the awful opening quarter, was inspirational.

Ref watch: The usual efficiency from Nigel Owens who communicated well with both teams and his TMO Jon Mason when spotting Leavy’s transgression for the try-that-wasn’t.

Penalties conceded: Clermont 9. Leinster 11

Next up: Leinster host Glasgow Warriors at the RDS this Friday as attention returns to Guinness PRO12 business. Clermont return to the Matmut Stadium de Gerland to face the local side, Olympique Lyon, the following afternoon in the Top 14.