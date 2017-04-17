Not for the squeamish: Here's what happens when you take an ice hockey puck to the eye
Ever wondered what your face would end up looking like if you took a puck just below the eye?
Luckily you don’t have to undergo the pain to find out, because ice hockey player Zach Werenski has done it for you.
Playoff hockey... pic.twitter.com/4GNoLYVECu— Zach Werenski (@ZachWerenski) April 17, 2017
The 19-year-old was playing for the Columbus Blue Jackets against the Pittsburgh Penguins in an Eastern Conference first round play-off game when he copped one in the face from close range.
To make matters worse, play was allowed to continue and while Werenski took himself bleeding from the ice, Pittsburgh took advantage to score.
Incredibly, the rookie was back on the ice after a few stitches.
Zach Werenski has 19:08 of ice time tonight.#MarchOn pic.twitter.com/DAruMyu01o— ColumbusBlueJackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) April 17, 2017
Sadly for Werenski and the Blue Jackets, they fell to a 5-4 defeat in overtime.
But his team-mates certainly appreciated his stamina.
"The fact that (Zach) came back out...he's an absolute warrior."#CBJ pic.twitter.com/Tp6tcwGmQG— ColumbusBlueJackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) April 17, 2017
The Penguins lead the best-of-seven series 3-0.
