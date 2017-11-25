Norwich fan saves the day to ensure match with Preston can be completed

A Norwich fan who was featured in the club’s match programme had to step in to ensure their game with Preston North End could be completed, writes Stephen Barry.

The Carrow Road fixture was thrown into doubt when the linesman suffered a hamstring injury. While he could be replaced by fourth official Andy Davies, referee Tim Robinson hadn’t anyone at hand to deputise for Davies.

With Robinson considering taking the players off the field, it was then that Norwich fan David ‘Spud’ Thornhill stepped in.

Amid the confusion, the local referee made himself known, was asked to take his top off (presumably due to the Norwich colours) and wear only a jacket in the cold conditions.

He was taught how to use the board and his first duty was to signal 10 minutes of stoppage time.

It ended 1-1, although Corkman Alan Browne came oh, so close to helping PNE to a spectacular victory.
By Stephen Barry

