Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill is bookies’ favourite for West Brom job

Back to Sport Home

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill has been installed as the bookies’ early favourite to become the next West Brom manager, writes Stephen Barry.

O’Neill, who lives in Edinburgh, has been due to hold talks with the Scottish FA as their preferred candidate to replace Gordon Strachan.

There have been conflicting reports over his links with the Premier League side in the lead up to Tony Pulis’s sacking, which was confirmed this morning.

The bookies, though, have O’Neill priced between evens and 4/1 as their unanimous favourite.

The former Shamrock Rovers boss led the North to Euro 2016 and the recent World Cup play-offs, where a controversial penalty cost them a potential place in Russia.

Northern Ireland internationals Jonny Evans, Gareth McAuley and Chris Brunt are already at the Hawthorns.

However, prior to the international job and the Hoops, who he led to two League of Ireland titles and the Europa League group stages, O’Neill’s only other management experience was at Scottish side Brechin City.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes, Sam Allardyce, Alan Pardew and caretaker boss Gary Megson are next in the betting.

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill is priced between 12/1 and 16/1.
KEYWORDS: Northern Ireland, Michael O'Neill, west brom

 

By Stephen Barry

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport