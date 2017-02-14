Northampton Town defender Gabriel Zakuani's partner doesn't seem to know he has a game on Valentine's Day...

If you’re a professional footballer, your significant other could have no complaints about you missing a night of romance for the beautiful game.

If you don’t tell them however, then it’s a different story altogether.

That’s exactly what seems to be going on in Gabriel Zakuani’s household. The Northampton Town defender has a game against relegation strugglers Swindon on the night of the 14th, but it would appear he hasn’t told his partner.

Watching the mrs making valentines dinner reservations, she still hasn't realised I've got a game tonight pic.twitter.com/tV0O8EZMDY — Gabriel Zakuani (@Gabs50Zakuani) February 14, 2017

That’s right, the 30-year-old has a date with the Robins instead. We’re not sure why he hasn’t told his poor S/O, but one fan suggested a rather comical way to keep the ruse going.

@Gabs50Zakuani Here's the trick, at the table excuse yourself, climb out the bathroom window then sneak back in after the game. — Paul (@Paul0970) February 14, 2017

It’s ambitious, but it just might work… although if Zakuani’s partner gets bored and puts the football on she might be in for a surprise.