Northampton Town defender Gabriel Zakuani's partner doesn't seem to know he has a game on Valentine's Day...

Back to Sport Home

If you’re a professional footballer, your significant other could have no complaints about you missing a night of romance for the beautiful game.

If you don’t tell them however, then it’s a different story altogether.

That’s exactly what seems to be going on in Gabriel Zakuani’s household. The Northampton Town defender has a game against relegation strugglers Swindon on the night of the 14th, but it would appear he hasn’t told his partner.

That’s right, the 30-year-old has a date with the Robins instead. We’re not sure why he hasn’t told his poor S/O, but one fan suggested a rather comical way to keep the ruse going.

It’s ambitious, but it just might work… although if Zakuani’s partner gets bored and puts the football on she might be in for a surprise.
KEYWORDS: SBTV, Football, Gabriel Zakuani, League One, Northampton Town, Valentine's Day

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport