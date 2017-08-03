North Ferriby United have announced the signing of Neymar

Amid incessant news that Barcelona superstar Neymar is moving to Paris St Germain, one club claims to have pipped the French big-spenders to the post.

Non-league North Ferriby United claim to be that club – but said there will be one slight caveat in season ticket costs…

WELCOME @neymarjr



We are delighted to announce that we've pipped @PSG_inside to the post!



In other news, season passes are now £2,845,212 pic.twitter.com/ArE0kapBCQ — North Ferriby United (@northferribyutd) August 3, 2017

Of course, it’s just a bit of fun.

Naturally season tickets for £2 million aren’t about to be very popular and considering The Villagers came 24th and were relegated from National League last season – it’s probably not the next step the Brazilian maestro is looking for…

North Ferriby will now be playing their football in the Vanarama National League North – but if they can keep their Twitter game at this level, they’re sure to have fans across the country.

This is an official account ahahaahahahahah — Oliver Davies (@OliverDavies07) August 3, 2017

The Yorkshire club, which has a stadium with a capacity for less than 3,000 fans, seems to have inspired other smaller clubs too…

Hornsey and Highgate FC here play in the Barnet Sunday Football League.

We've been working incredibly hard on this one and it has cost us a fortune but WELCOME NEYMAR (you greedy little runt!) pic.twitter.com/RlbgPVVNA2 — Hornsey&Highgate F.C (@HornseyHighgate) August 3, 2017

Now that is pushing it.

Neymar, 25, had his move to PSG stalled earlier today after La Liga says it rejected an attempt by his lawyers to pay his Barcelona €222 million (£198.5 million) release clause.