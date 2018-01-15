North and South Korea agree to unified ice hockey team at Winter Olympics

North and South Korea have agreed in principle to field a joint women’s ice hockey team during next month’s Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The two countries have relayed their position to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

A South Korean sports ministry spokesman confirmed that the two sides had reached an agreement over the games in Pyeongchang, saying they have been discussing the make-up of a unified women’s hockey team since last year.

The head of South Korean delegation Lee Woo-sung, right, shakes hands with the head of North Korean delegation Kwon Hook Bong, left, before their meeting at the North side of Panmunjom in North Korea. South Korea Unification Ministry via AP

The spokesman, Hwang Seong Un, said the matter would be discussed on Saturday when officials from the two Koreas and the IOC meet at IOC headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

A joint team would require IOC approval.

If the move gets the green light, this would be the first unified Korean Olympic team.