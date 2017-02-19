Non-league Lincoln City handed dream FA Cup draw

Lincoln City will either face fellow non-league side Sutton United or enjoy a glamour tie at The Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Lincoln have become the first non-league team in 103 years to reach the last eight, and Sunday evening's draw saw them handed a mouthwatering trip to the Emirates Stadium or an all-National League meeting with Sutton. Arsenal play Sutton tomorrow

"It's a win win" - Danny Cowley & all at Lincoln are delighted with the #FACupDraw. #EmiratesFACup https://t.co/hSqUL6Q6OG — eir Sport (@eirSport) February 19, 2017

Jose Mourinho will return to Stamford Bridge as Chelsea host his Manchester United side, Middlesbrough will be at home to Huddersfield or Manchester City, and League One outfit Millwall go to Tottenham.

Matches will be played on weekend of March 10-13.

Draw for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup:

Chelsea v Manchester United

Middlesbrough v Huddersfield or Manchester City

Tottenham v Millwall

Sutton United or Arsenal v Lincoln City