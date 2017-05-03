Nominees announced for 2017 Rugby Players Ireland awards

The nominees have been announced for the 2017 Rugby Players Ireland awards.

Tadhg Furlong, Connor Murray, Robbie Henshaw and last year’s winner CJ Stander have all been nominated for the Zurich Players' Player of the Year Award. All four are New Zealand-bound this summer as part of the Lions tour.

Paula Fitzpatrick, Leah Lyons and Lindsay Peat have been shortlisted for the Women's Player of the Year prize, while Joey Carberry, Garry Ringrose and Darren Sweetnam have been nominated for the Nevin Spence Young player of the Year award.

“To be nominated for the Players’ Player of the Year Award is such a fantastic achievement especially when it is voted for by your fellow players,” Murray said “It brings a great deal of satisfaction that your colleagues appreciate your work and efforts. I would like to congratulate all the nominees, wish them the best and hope that they enjoy the night.”

ZURICH PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2017

Tadhg Furlong Leinster

Robbie Henshaw Leinster

Conor Murray Munster

CJ Stander Munster

NEVIN SPENCE YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2017

Joey Carbery Leinster

Garry Ringrose Leinster

Darren Sweetnam Munster

BNY MELLON RUGBY PLAYERS IRELAND HALL OF FAME 2017

Recipient to be announced later this week.

VOLKSWAGEN TRY OF YEAR 2017

Craig Gilroy Italy v Ireland RBS 6 Nations

Robbie Henshaw Ireland v New Zealand Test

Conor Murray Ireland v New Zealand Test

ZURICH CONTRIBUTION TO IRISH SOCIETY 2017

The award will be presented at the ceremony on Wednesday May 10.

BNY MELLON WOMEN’S XVs PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2017

Paula Fitzpatrick

Leah Lyons

Lindsay Peat

DRUIDS GLEN HOTEL & GOLF RESORT MOMENT OF THE YEAR 2017

Voted by the public on Twitter @druidsglen (#DruidsMoment17) the Rugby Moment of the Year will be unveiled at the Awards ceremony on Wednesday May 10.

VODAFONE MEDAL FOR EXCELLENCE 2017

Ronan Loughney Connacht

Jack McGrath Leinster

Ruen Pienaar Ulster

MASON ALEXANDER WOMEN’S SEVENS PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2017

Ashleigh Baxter

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe

Megan Williams