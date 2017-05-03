Nominees announced for 2017 Rugby Players Ireland awards
The nominees have been announced for the 2017 Rugby Players Ireland awards.
Tadhg Furlong, Connor Murray, Robbie Henshaw and last year’s winner CJ Stander have all been nominated for the Zurich Players' Player of the Year Award. All four are New Zealand-bound this summer as part of the Lions tour.
Paula Fitzpatrick, Leah Lyons and Lindsay Peat have been shortlisted for the Women's Player of the Year prize, while Joey Carberry, Garry Ringrose and Darren Sweetnam have been nominated for the Nevin Spence Young player of the Year award.
“To be nominated for the Players’ Player of the Year Award is such a fantastic achievement especially when it is voted for by your fellow players,” Murray said “It brings a great deal of satisfaction that your colleagues appreciate your work and efforts. I would like to congratulate all the nominees, wish them the best and hope that they enjoy the night.”
ZURICH PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2017
Tadhg Furlong Leinster
Robbie Henshaw Leinster
Conor Murray Munster
CJ Stander Munster
NEVIN SPENCE YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2017
Joey Carbery Leinster
Garry Ringrose Leinster
Darren Sweetnam Munster
BNY MELLON RUGBY PLAYERS IRELAND HALL OF FAME 2017
Recipient to be announced later this week.
VOLKSWAGEN TRY OF YEAR 2017
Craig Gilroy Italy v Ireland RBS 6 Nations
Robbie Henshaw Ireland v New Zealand Test
Conor Murray Ireland v New Zealand Test
ZURICH CONTRIBUTION TO IRISH SOCIETY 2017
The award will be presented at the ceremony on Wednesday May 10.
BNY MELLON WOMEN’S XVs PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2017
Paula Fitzpatrick
Leah Lyons
Lindsay Peat
DRUIDS GLEN HOTEL & GOLF RESORT MOMENT OF THE YEAR 2017
Voted by the public on Twitter @druidsglen (#DruidsMoment17) the Rugby Moment of the Year will be unveiled at the Awards ceremony on Wednesday May 10.
VODAFONE MEDAL FOR EXCELLENCE 2017
Ronan Loughney Connacht
Jack McGrath Leinster
Ruen Pienaar Ulster
MASON ALEXANDER WOMEN’S SEVENS PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2017
Ashleigh Baxter
Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe
Megan Williams
