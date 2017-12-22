Nobody on Twitter saw this rapid plot twist coming in Arsenal and Liverpool’s Friday night fixture

After a weak first half from Arsenal saw them 1-0 down against Liverpool at the break, Mohamed Salah doubled the Reds’ advantage, at which point nobody seemed to think Arsenal had any stake in the match.

What they didn’t reckon with was a little Christmas magic filling the air. First…

Then…

56: Goal. Xhaka. 2-2. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 22, 2017

And with a swing of his boot, Mesut Ozil put Arsenal 3-2 in front, just 388 seconds after they had gone 2-0 down.

388 - There were just 388 seconds between Liverpool going 2-0 ahead and Arsenal taking the lead to make it 3-2. Rapid. #ARSLIV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 22, 2017

It was all anybody could do to stand and stare.

All Liverpool fans who went to the loo after 52 minutes...#ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/K2N2IZiXoX — NOW TV Sport (@NOWTVSport) December 22, 2017

I am watching this, and I am drinking it in. — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) December 22, 2017

Excuse me? What’s happening to this game 😂 3-2 Merry Christmas #ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/DKMzuA762F — Jules Breach (@julesbreach) December 22, 2017

3-2. OZIL. FOOTBALL. FOOTBALL IS HAPPENING. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) December 22, 2017

This game is ridiculous 😂 I don’t dare blink 👀 #ARSLIV — Harry Aikines (@HarryAA100m) December 22, 2017

Some context is required here. A fan was spotted eating carrots at the stadium – that’s about all the context you need.

CARROTS FOR EVERYONE — Mundial Magazine (@MundialMag) December 22, 2017

Liverpool soon restored parity with a Firmino goal, the drama simply refusing to yield.

Koscielney OMG defend!!!!! — Philip Neville (@fizzer18) December 22, 2017

But after all that, the final 20 minutes went goalless, both teams apparently depleted from their earlier efforts.

The good news? That was the first of 10 Premier League fixtures across the weekend. Bring the rest on.