Nobody can quite believe Oscar was given an eight-match ban for this

Eight-match bans in football tend to be reserved for pretty outrageous behaviour on a pitch, but people aren’t so sure Oscar’s actions in the Chinese Super League warranted such punishment.

The former Chelsea midfielder Oscar received the ban after sparking a mass brawl between his Shanghai SIPG team-mates and their Guangzhou R&F counterparts.

The Brazil international has also been fined 40,000 Yuan (£4,625) as a result of the incident in Sunday’s 1-1 Chinese Super League draw between the sides – here it is.

All a bit odd, right? Oscar does appear to kick the ball at two players in succession before falling over, but an eight-game ban?

The fine is pretty modest too for a footballer earning as much as Oscar does in the CSL, with the Press Association reporting the midfielder could expect as much as £400,000 a week ahead of his move from the Premier League.

The punishment comes after disciplinary chiefs reviewed the incident in which Oscar kicked the ball at two opponents, according to the statement, prompting “large-scale gatherings and conflicts” and having “a very bad impact” on the Chinese game.

The 25-year-old will not be eligible to play for his club in the league until August 13 as a result of his suspension – time for a summer holiday?
