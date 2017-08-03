Nobody can quite believe how much money Paris St Germain just spent on signing Neymar

Neymar’s move to Paris St Germain has prompted mixed reactions from fans, as onlookers struggle to get their heads around his record-breaking transfer fee.

The news that the Brazil forward had completed his signing to PSG was not met with universal joy on Thursday, following a series of wrangles over the terms of his former contract in Barcelona.

The jaw-dropping 222m euro (£200.6m) deal was finally confirmed after an attempt by LaLiga officials to block the transfer was subsequently overturned on Thursday, clearing the way for Neymar to secure a contract in Paris.

But fans were split between those who saw the decision as an opportunity to pursue a fresh start, and those who considered the 25-year-old’s new employers to be less glamorous than his previous home in Spain.

Others simply questioned the logic of spending so much money on a football deal, with one observer calculating that the amount spent would be enough to cover the entirety of Barcelona in spaghetti.

Sao Paulo-born Neymar told psg.fr: “I am extremely happy to join Paris St Germain. Since I arrived in Europe, the club has always been one of the most competitive and most ambitious.

“And the biggest challenge, what most motivated me to join my new team-mates, is to help the club to conquer the titles that their fans want.

“PSG’s ambition attracted me to the club, along with the passion and the energy this brings. I have played four seasons in Europe and I feel ready to take the challenge.

“From today, I will do everything I can to help my new team-mates, to open up new horizons for my club and to bring happiness to its millions of supporters around the world.”
