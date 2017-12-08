No, they’re not Pokemon … here’s how people reacted to the shortlisted Tokyo 2020 mascots

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has yet to select its official Olympic and Paralympic mascots, but what they have done is whittled it down to three pairs.

The winning pair of mascots will be decided by schoolchildren all over Japan, as well as international schools in Japan and Japanese schools overseas, with voting taking place from December 11 to February 22.

Would you like to meet the contenders? Of course you would.

Exciting times and some strong animal vibes – but what did the public make of the bunch?

I love them all 😍 — Iyari Mch (@IyariMch) December 7, 2017

Awww 😮 they are soo cute ❤️ — Kanika (@kanika_you) December 7, 2017

Dutch equestrian athlete Frank Hosmar seemed … overwhelmed.

OMG!!!!! 🙈 — Frank Hosmar (@Frank_Hosmar) December 7, 2017

Nope, they’re not Pokemon, and they most certainly won’t be pleased if you start hurling Pokeballs at them.

I want to catch them all? Wait... What? They aren't Pokemon? pic.twitter.com/0LICPVU8QD — DN ↗️💻 (@darinng) December 7, 2017

Meanwhile, some had their favourites…

Top Middle. The others are trying too hard. — Gymfinity (@Gymfinity) December 7, 2017

… while others seemed baffled by the characterisation.

Seriously??? Kids cartoon characters????????????????? — Carol VanLiew (@C_VanLiew) December 7, 2017

The winners will be announced on February 28 2018, and the lucky mascots will debut in the summer, two years ahead of the Games.