No stopping Jessica Harrington as Torcedor puts down Ascot Gold Cup marker

A week that started with victory in the Irish Grand National ended with a big-race double on the Flat for trainer Jessica Harrington as Khukri and Torcedor continued her dream season at Navan.

Our Duke's Fairyhouse triumph supplemented the Gold Cup win of Sizing John at Cheltenham, and the improving Torcedor put the seal on a great few days when making all to floor Ascot Gold Cup hero Order Of St George in the Coolmore Vintage Crop Stakes.

Colm O'Donoghue was positive from the outset on Torcedor, who had won on his reappearance at Leopardstown earlier this month.

Order Of St George, having his first start for 190 days, was held up in the early stages and though he stayed on for Seamie Heffernan, the Aidan O'Brien-trained five-year-old could not get to grips with the leader.

The 4-1 chance kept up the gallop to land the Group Three prize by a length and a half from the 4-5 favourite, in the process earning a quote of 16-1 for the Gold Cup with Betfair.

Harrington said: "Colm said he had come on from Leopardstown. I put my neck on the line and supplemented him for this. I thought if we could get third it would be great.

"What I'm really pleased about is that the ground is very different from Leopardstown and I wasn't sure if it was just the slow ground there that helped him.

"He seemed to travel on that ground perfectly and seemed to love it. He's grown in confidence.

"He won well at Leopardstown, but this was a big step up in class and he had to improve."

She added: "I know it was his second run of the year and Order Of St George's first, so he's going to come forward from there, but I loved the way he stayed every yard of it.

"I'll have a conference with the owners and see where we go, but I'd say we'll probably like to go to Ascot with him.

"If he goes on improving it will be brilliant. He's a very relaxed horse.

"I don't think he'll be going jumping for a while. That's why he was sent to me, but I think that's gone out the window."

O'Brien said of Order Of St George: "He ran very well. He was in good form and was working nicely. We were very happy with him.

"He'll probably have another run before the Gold Cup.

"It was his first run back and you'd like to get another one into him between now and Ascot."

Khukri (8-1) had earlier claimed Listed honours with a three-quarters-of-a-length success from Gorane in the Coolmore Stud Power Stakes.

O'Donoghue's mount kept on well after hitting the front to score from Gorane who stuck to her task in game fashion after behind headed.

Harrington, who can look forward to Sizing John's reappearance in the Punchestown Gold Cup on Wednesday, said: "I kind of didn't expect that. He had three runs last year and we put him away after he won. He's a sprinter and I haven't really trained sprinters before.

"This was sort of the only place we could go so we put him in here and hoped for the best."

She went on: "Sizing John seems to be in good form and I'm happy with him. He's had about seven weeks since Cheltenham so has had a fair good rest.

"It was amazing last Monday. I've always dreamed of winning the Irish National and to win it so easy - I didn't have any heart attacks.

"I'm very lucky to have a great team. Both my daughters work hard, and Eamonn and all the team. They do all the work and I just get the honour and glory."

NICKY HENDERSON WARY OF LATE TITLE CHARGE BY PAUL NICHOLLS

Nicky Henderson admits he has to "pull a few rabbits out of the hat" at the jump season's finale at Sandown on Saturday after Paul Nicholls clawed his way back into the title race by winning the Coral Scottish Grand National.

The Seven Barrows trainer still held a near £190,000 lead over his Ditcheat-based rival before racing on Sunday, but there is still all to play for.

While Henderson's priority for most of the week is the Punchestown Festival, Nicholls is likely to nibble away at his opponent's advantage before the bet365 Gold Cup card at Sandown.

"We haven't got much before the weekend," said Henderson, who could call on the mighty Altior in the Celebration Chase.

"I'm going to Ireland for the week for Punchestown. We've got runners there and now we're going to have to pull a few rabbits out of the hat for Sandown."

Henderson has yet to win a National of any description after fifth place was the best he could manage with Lessons In Milan, as the Nicholls-trained Vicente took the £122,000 first prize in the Ayr feature for the second year running.

Henderson's two other runners, Premier Bond and Sugar Baron, failed to complete the course. The latter gave jockey Nico de Boinville a nasty tumble at the very first fence.

He was taken to hospital for assessment after being treated by medical staff on the course, but was released in the evening.

Henderson reported the rider to be nothing more than "stiff".

"Nico stayed up with us last night and I'm just on my way home now. He's on his way home too from Ayr," he said.

"He's fine. He's stiff, but no worse. He says he's going to ride out tomorrow morning so he should be all right for Punchestown."

Despite his Scottish gains, Nicholls still feels he faces a near impossible task in overhauling Henderson.

"It's nearly an impossible task. It's possible mathematically, but I think it's impossible. Perhaps if Zubayr had been a short head the other way on Saturday (in the Scottish Champion Hurdle) - an extra 40 grand would have made a big difference and made it possible," Nicholls told Racing UK after a treble at Wincanton added a near £15,000 to the coffers.

"I've got nice horses running tomorrow and one or two to run every day this week, but nothing at Perth.

"It's all about Sandown on Saturday. It's a big card, big prize-money and lots of good races. As normal it will be very competitive and you will need to win most of the races to have any chance.

"It will make things interesting on Saturday and it might go down down to the wire, who knows?

"It's a hard task and Nicky will have plenty to run all week, so it's not just a matter of bridging that gap. It's also what Nicky is going to win during the week. It will be impossible, I'd say, but it's not over until it's over."

However on the down side, Nicholls revealed Arpege D'Alene had suffered a fatal injury in the Scottish National.

He said: "Sadly we lost Arpege D'Alene. He had a catastrophic injury of his hind leg and unfortunately we weren't able to save him. It was a day of mixed emotions."

NEWMARKET EXPERIENCE WILL STAND EMINENT IN GOOD STEAD - MARTYN MEADE

Martyn Meade feels Eminent's experience of the Rowley Mile will stand him in good stead when he bids for the Qipco 2000 Guineas.

The colt, who will try to emulate his brilliant sire Frankel with victory in the Newmarket Classic on May 6, staked a big claim when winning the Craven Stakes at Headquarters on Thursday.

Eminent is around a 6-1 chance for the Guineas after his impressive win over Rivet that took his unbeaten record to two, with both his wins over the course and distance.

"His two wins have both been over the Rowley Mile and I shall take him for his last bit of work before the Guineas which will be on the Watered Gallop on the Rowley Mile. He'll know that track inside out, so it must be a huge advantage," Meade told At The Races.

"He's only 10 minutes down the road, so he will leave when I need to go, which is perfect.

"There was no doubt he needed that race and it will bring him on. There is only so much we can do at home. We're a bit limited, we don't have all these Group One horses we can work him against.

"He was ready to go, not 100 per cent tuned up, but was obviously fit enough to run. It will have taught him a huge amount. It's a real advantage having had that run."

Of all his potential rivals, Meade believes Aidan O'Brien's ante-post favourite Churchill has to be the biggest threat on the back of his impeccable juvenile campaign.

"It would have to be Churchill. Just look at his record and he's had the chance to run on the track as well, so obviously he is the one to beat," said the Newmarket handler.

"The Andre Fabre horse (Al Wukair) has run in France three times. He hasn't been to Newmarket but you can never discount him. I think Barney Roy we saw on Saturday, I think we should beat him, so Churchill for me is the standout."

Meade admitted Eminent's Classic hopes hinge on there being a strong gallop.

"If we don't have pace in the Guineas we are lost. He needs someone to set that pace to get him going," he said.

"The reason it worked so well on Thursday was because Rivet was there and set a great pace for us. It was the best Craven time in 50 years and you can't get away from that."

And the trainer has his fingers firmly crossed Jim Crowley will be able to continue his association with Eminent. The champion jockey is retained by Sheilkh Hamdan Al Maktoum but, at this time, is unlikely to be claimed by the owner .

"Talking to Jim on Saturday, he said that unless something dramatic happens he's definitely riding the horse," said Meade.

"We can't say he is without reservations, but it would be a big plus for us as he gave the horse a peach of a ride. I'd very much like him to ride and I would hate to change at this stage."

O'Brien, meanwhile, reports Churchill's preparation to have gone smoothly to this stage.

He said: "He's fine and everything is going according to plan. Obviously we have two more weeks and it's so far so good.

"It's basic enough really. He'll have his normal everyday canters and a couple of half-speeds. It's very straightforward."

INJURY FORCES DUAL CLASSIC HEROINE LA CRESSONNIERRE INTO RETIREMENT

Top-class French filly La Cressonniere has been retired due to injury.

The Jean-Claude Rouget-trained four-year-old is unbeaten in eight starts, claiming Classic glory in both the French 100 Guineas and the French Oaks last season.

However, she has not been seen in competitive action since last August after a back problem ruled her out of an intended appearance in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and having suffered a recurrence of the injury, connections have called time on her career.

Sylvain Vidal, racing manager for part-owner Gerard Augustin-Normand, said: "She has the same problem as last year and the decision has been made to retire her.

"We are disappointed, of course, but she did the job, winning the French Guineas and the French Oaks. That's life.

"The owners will make a decision what they want to do with her this week, but she could be a broodmare and could be covered this year."

Vidal issued a more positive update on La Cressonniere's brilliant stable companion Almanzor.

The Wootton Bassett colt won five of his six starts in 2016, including Group One triumphs in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly, the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown and the Champion Stakes at Ascot.

Vidal added: "He is back on the track and Jean-Claude is happy with him.

"It is too early to say when or where he will run, but everything is good at the moment."

CRIMEAN TATAR TEAM CONSIDER YORKSHIRE CUP OPTION

Crimean Tatar could be aimed at the Yorkshire Cup at York next month following his fine effort in defeat at Newbury on Saturday.

On what was just the third start of his career, the Hugo Palmer-trained four-year-old made good late headway to finish fourth in the race registered as the John Porter Stakes, beaten two lengths behind winner and St Leger fourth Muntahaa.

Rob Speers, racing manager to owner Ibrahim Araci, said: "We were delighted with Crimean Tatar on what was only the third start of his life and second start on turf.

"James Doyle was very impressed with him and said he gave him a great response. He is a three-parts brother to Mizzou who finished second in the Ascot Gold Cup.

"The way he stayed on he looks like he is crying out for a step up in trip. He is in the Yorkshire Cup and that is under consideration. He would also appreciate getting his toe in a bit more."

The Palmer/Araci combination were fifth with the front-running Via Serendipity in the Greenham Stakes on the same card.

Speers said: "He ran a very nice race under Josephine Gordon. He missed a piece of work last week and he may have held on to third had he have done that piece of work, as he got a little tired in the last half-furlong.

"We will see what the handicapper does, but on the back of finishing fifth in the Greenham he won't be going to the Guineas. If his mark goes up to a sensible level he could easily be a Britannia horse.

"Going up to a mile where he can take a lead will help him as opposed to making the running. He could be a genuine top-end handicapper."