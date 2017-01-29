No-one can quite believe how ridiculously muddy and wet it was at Rodney Parade during Dragons v Newcastle

Newcastle grabbed their first Anglo-Welsh Cup victory in three attempts this season at an almost flooded Rodney Parade in Newport.

But heavy rain overnight and during the course of the match meant the game against Newport Gwent Dragons had to be finished earlier than planned as conditions on the pitch got worse.

And no one could quite believe just how wet the pitch was at Rodney Parade.

The rain came down even harder during half-time and the match was under real threat of being called off but amazingly, the match resumed.

But with pools of water on the pitch, the referee called the two captains together on 69 minutes and all parties agreed to abandon the match.

The Falcons sealed victory against Dragons with the 6-18 result.
