No-one can quite believe how ridiculously muddy and wet it was at Rodney Parade during Dragons v Newcastle

Newcastle grabbed their first Anglo-Welsh Cup victory in three attempts this season at an almost flooded Rodney Parade in Newport.

But heavy rain overnight and during the course of the match meant the game against Newport Gwent Dragons had to be finished earlier than planned as conditions on the pitch got worse.

And no one could quite believe just how wet the pitch was at Rodney Parade.

Any idea why the Rodney Parade pitch is not conducive to a passing game? #dragonslivenow pic.twitter.com/5TBlZ7BCwt — Laurence Owen (@LWO4) January 29, 2017

Not quite a sell-out at Rodney Parade lake! Conditions unbelievable. Cross Keys was a real option, but Newcastle politely declined — Robin Davey (@robindavey01) January 29, 2017

This was the state of the Rodney Parade pitch after the game. You can see the standing water. Had to be abandoned really. pic.twitter.com/nMwjo7WIA8 — Simon Thomas (@simonrug) January 29, 2017

Rodney Parade is embarrassing — Jonathan Griffiths (@Jonnygriff10) January 29, 2017

Will Welch is in there somewhere pic.twitter.com/TiE8uAVHy0 — Newcastle Falcons (@FalconsRugby) January 29, 2017

The rain came down even harder during half-time and the match was under real threat of being called off but amazingly, the match resumed.

Rodney Parade On Usk. https://t.co/b6qvORiCTR — David Deans (@DeansOfCardiff) January 29, 2017

New Olympic swimming pool in Newport (Rodney Parade) pic.twitter.com/s5Mvo3LuX5 — adrian gk edwards (@adriangkedwards) January 29, 2017

Worth highlighting the hard work and good humour of the @dragonsrugby grounds staff & management on what has clearly been a testing day. — Newcastle Falcons (@FalconsRugby) January 29, 2017

Good to be at rodney parade to watch the annual mudbath between @NewcastleFalcon & @dragonsrugby 😂👌🏻 🏊🏻🏊🏻🏊🏻 #dragonsrugby pic.twitter.com/LeMC4Es5Ve — Westgate VIP (@WestgateVIP) January 29, 2017

But with pools of water on the pitch, the referee called the two captains together on 69 minutes and all parties agreed to abandon the match.

The Falcons sealed victory against Dragons with the 6-18 result.