No joy for Ireland as Siofra Cleirigh-Büttner eliminated in 800m

Ireland’s first competitor in four days at the World Athletics Championships has been eliminated after bowing out in the heats of the women’s 800m, reports Will Downing in London

Siofra Cleirigh-Büttner - a former schools champion over 800m and 1500m before excelling on the US collegiate circuit with Villanova - finished sixth in her 800m first-round heat in 2:06.54, with only the top three automatically going through.

Siofra Cleirigh Buttner on her run in the world championships over 800m and her future pic.twitter.com/3H0OTXBld8 — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) August 10, 2017

In terms of the Irishwoman’s race, American Charlene Lipsey took the honours in 2:02.74, ahead of Norway’s Hedda Hynne (2:02.85) and Ugandan Docus Ajok (2:02.98).

Anita Henriksdottir of Iceland and Australia Georgia Griffith finished ahead of SCB, but were both eliminated as heat six produced four of the six fastest losers going through to the semi-finals.

Cleirigh-Büttner said afterwards: “I have a little bit mixed emotions with how I feel about that.

“I was happy with how I got in there and mixed it up with them, but a bit disappointed with the last 200-300 metres.

“I clipped my ankle a bit, and it messed up my stride. No excuses there, hard to get back on my stride after something like that. It’s all part of racing.”

Referring to her qualification as a quota athete, brought into the Worlds after not enough athletes reached the IAAF qualifying standard, Cleirigh-Büttner maintained: “Rankings mean nothing. If you’re here, you’re here. I’m not just here to get knocked out in the first round.”