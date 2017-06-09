No injury worries ahead of Ireland World Cup qualifier; Walters back in training

All eyes will be on Austria on Sunday as they head to Dublin to play the Ireland in the World Cup qualifiers.

There are no major injury worries in the Irish squad, with Jonathan Walters returning to full training today after missing Wednesday's session as a precaution.

One keen onlooker this morning was Ireland captain Seamus Coleman, pictured at Abbottstown as he continues his recovery from a broken leg.

Seamus Coleman of Republic of Ireland watches on during squad training at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin. Picture: Sportsfile

The weekend's World Cup qualifiers begin this evening with nine games kicking off at 7.45pm.

The game of the day arguably comes from Group A where Sweden play host to France.

Elsewhere in that group the Netherlands face Luxembourg and Belarus take on Bulgaria.

In Group B leaders Switzerland travel to the Faroe Islands, European champions Portugal meet Latvia, and Andorra face Hungary.

And in Group H its Bulgaria versus Estonia, Bosnia against Greece and Gibraltar versus Cyprus.

The Northern Ireland team will also travel to the far east of the continent this weekend where they will play Azerbaijan.