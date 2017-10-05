No injury concerns for Ireland ahead of Moldova clash tomorrow

The Republic of Ireland complete the preparations for their penultimate World Cup qualifier today.

Martin O'Neill has no injury concerns ahead of tomorrow's match against Moldova at the Aviva Stadium.

The Boys in Green must win their final two games to keep alive their hopes of a place in the play offs.

Ireland will be hoping for a favour from England and Scotland tonight.

Gareth Southgate's side will be confirmed as Group F winners if they beat Slovenia at Wembley.

Defeat would be a blow to the visitors' hopes of finishing second.

A win over Slovakia in Glasgow could move Scotland into the play off place, although a draw might be a better result for Ireland.

A draw between Group E second place contenders Montenegro and Denmark would also be a favourable result for Martin O'Neil's men.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland welcome world champions Germany to Windsor Park tonight.

The North have already secured second place in Group C, but can still confirm their place in the play offs.