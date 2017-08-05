No golden goodbye for Usain Bolt in London

For once victory proved a step too far for Usain Bolt, as perhaps the greatest athlete the world has ever seen denied a golden goodbye in London tonight.

He was defeated by the least popular man in the London Stadium - former drug cheat Justin Gatlin.

Even after the American's name came up on the big screen as the winner of the world 100 metres title in 9.92 seconds, followed by his compatriot Christian Coleman and then, finally, shockingly, Bolt in bronze in 9.95secs, the chants of 'Usain Bolt, Usain Bolt' continued to ring out.

They were interrupted only by huge boos for Gatlin, who remains the sport's pantomime villain.

It was Bolt, the eight-time Olympic champion and 11-time world champion, not Gatlin, who took the lap of honour, saluting the packed crowd.

Because the 30-year-old's legacy is secure.

It was not just the vocal and colourful Jamaican contingent in the packed crowd who had come to see only one man.

Ahead of the action, Usain Bolt scarves were on sale outside the stadium, while the 'Bolt Cam' sought the best impressions of the great man inside.

As the clocked ticked round to 9.45pm the focus shifted, for one last time, to the man himself.

A pony-tailed streaker threatened to steal his thunder, evading a steward as he jogged down the home straight before being bundled to the floor and ushered away.

A huge ovation greeted Bolt's appearance for the final and his introduction on the start line; then the silence, the gun, the instant overwhelming noise, the pick-up after a shocking start - but, for the first time in a global final since he false-started in 2011, no glory.

Still, though, he lapped up the applause, hugging fans, posing for selfies galore and, after the final individual race of his career, taking a bow and bidding farewell.

Bolt has the personal touch like no other sportsman.

As Olympic gold medallist Darren Campbell told Press Association Sport: "What we are witnessing is so powerful, so inspirational, he can't be replaced. How do you replace him - as a sports star and a human being? Usain Bolt treats you the same whether you are a dignitary or the poorest man in the world. That's a unique skill."

There is so much more sport will miss about Bolt than his record-breaking speed.

Indeed it is now eight years since he set his jaw-dropping world record of 9.58 seconds in Berlin.

Bolt may have been the ultimate big-stage performer, delivering year after year, defying doubters again and again, but he has also provided bags of sporting theatre.

Sprinters of the past used to prowl around the start line, sporting their best menacing looks, before a race. Bolt has made them all look just a little bit foolish.

It has always been about so much more than the race with Bolt. It is the whole show. He has made athletics fun like no one else.

Be it his dancing, his joking, his celebrating, his 'Lightning Bolt' pose, no one does it better. Energy, excitement, humour, charisma - it is all there, even in the briefest of moments.

The 30-year-old has, somehow, managed to tread the line between arrogance and humility exactly right. He knows he is special - and he is not afraid to say it.

It was at this very stadium five years ago that Bolt proclaimed himself a "living legend", having just defended his Olympic 100m and 200m titles.

Nobody doubted his verdict.

Another set of gold medals at last year's Rio Olympics only cemented his lasting greatness, putting him on a par with the likes of Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan, Pele.

The only question this year was whether the hunger remained, whether he could say goodbye with another gold or whether this would be one season too far.

And so it proved, the fairytale ending turned on its head.

USA's #JustinGatlin said he "dreamed" of this day as he wins the 2017 World Track & Field Championships beating #UsainBolt. 100m dash. pic.twitter.com/w4ddwZtSkW — Serbino Sandifer-Wal (@sswalker) August 5, 2017

He will return for the 4x100m relay on Saturday, looking for one last gold medal, but this was the last time he will be seen on the start line, joking around, taking to his blocks, and not so much dominating as redefining the sport's blue riband event.

Finding a star to replace him may just be athletics' biggest challenge yet.

And it is safe to say, regardless of today's result, it will not be Gatlin.