No charges to be filed against Venus Williams over fatal crash

Florida police say no charges will be filed against tennis star Venus Williams or the other driver over a crash which killed one man.

A Palm Beach Gardens police report released on Wednesday cleared Williams and Linda Barson over the incident on June 9 that fatally injured Barson's 78-year-old husband, Jerome.

Investigators say video shows Williams had a green light when she entered a busy intersection but a car turned left in front of her, forcing her to stop.

Williams then tried to get fully across but the Barsons' light turned green and their car slammed into Williams' SUV.

Jerome Barson died 13 days later. His estate is suing Williams.

The family's attorney, Michael Steinger, said police were wrong and the suit will be pursued.

Williams' attorney did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

AP