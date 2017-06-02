Nine players join Republic of Ireland squad ahead of Uruguay friendly

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill has added nine players to the squad ahead of the friendly against Uruguay at the Aviva on Sunday.

Keiren Westwood, John O'Shea, Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Glenn Whelan, Harry Arter, Aiden McGeady, Jonny Hayes and Jonathan Walters have come into camp, while Stephen Quinn will link up for training.

The 10 players overall will add to the 19-man panel that travelled to the United States for Thursday's 3-1 friendly defeat to Mexico.

Goalscorer last night Stephen Gleeson has been excused from the squad to attend his wedding.

The newcomers to the squad went through a light training this afternoon in Dublin, while the players who travelled to New Jersey underwent a recovery session.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph, Keiren Westwood, Colin Doyle

Defenders: Cyrus Christie, Alex Pearce, Richard Keogh, Shane Duffy, John O'Shea, Kevin Long, Andy Boyle, John Egan, Stephen Ward

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady, Eunan O'Kane, Glenn Whelan, Harry Arter, Conor Hourihane, Alan Browne, Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Daryl Horgan, Wes Hoolahan, Callum O'Dowda, James McClean, Jonny Hayes

Forwards: Jonathan Walters, Daryl Murphy, David McGoldrick