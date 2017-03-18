Nine memes that pretty much sum up how Irish rugby fans are feeling right now
England’s winning run was crushed by Ireland in a 13-9 defeat at the Aviva Stadium, dashing their hopes of a second Grand Slam.
Ireland stood in the way of the English chariot as the Six Nations came to a close, and they put up a ferocious performance to end England’s 18-game winning streak.
It led to some rather hilarious memes from Irish fans…
1.
Everyone in Ireland right now! #IrevEng pic.twitter.com/XG2CqODNlW— Tracey S Bernadetti (@MrsRoyKeane) March 18, 2017
2.
- England's Grand Slam— BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) March 18, 2017
- England's Winning Streak#IrevEng pic.twitter.com/bvupHrW2hR
3.
🇮🇪 Remarkable!— The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) March 18, 2017
17 hours after #StPatricksDay and Ireland are beating England 10-3
I struggled to get a McDonalds today#IREvENG pic.twitter.com/BMi5GeKHVo
4.
FT: Ireland 13 - 9 England— Aoife Heffron (@BoylesportsAH) March 18, 2017
Feels like we won the bloody #SixNations!!
No Grand Slam for you England, on yer bike #IREvENG #COYBIG ☘ pic.twitter.com/wMicyKY8MJ
5.
BO"D: "Sometimes you win by 'kick and clap.'"— David Hartin (@davehartin) March 18, 2017
*mic drop*#IrevEng #6nations pic.twitter.com/Dm0cCMwsKn
6.
"a credible source informed me that England won" #IREvENG pic.twitter.com/3nRD761042— Rizwanul Haq (@DrRizwanulHaq) March 18, 2017
7.
Rare English 'Sweet Chariot' unearthed in Dublin by Archaeologists. Sadly the wheels have come off at some point. #IrevEng pic.twitter.com/fRtDJi2TOJ— The Ulster Fry (@UlsterFryNI) March 18, 2017
8.
#IrevEng Live streaming video from Ireland right now: pic.twitter.com/UI4RpVyR9Y— Danny (@dafrankland) March 18, 2017
9.
#IrevEng. TA-DA!! #FRAvWAL pic.twitter.com/FmfxjOS5D0— Aldi Smaldi (@aldismaldi) March 18, 2017
